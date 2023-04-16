Austin Bruins got a shutout against Minot Minotauros

Sponsored By
Junior and Prospects NAHL

The Austin Bruins picked up a decisive home win against the Minot Minotauros. The game ended in a shutout, 2-0.

The first period was scoreless, and late in the second period, the Bruins took the lead when Walter Zacher scored the first goal assisted by Josh Giuliani and Jack Malinski .

Damon Furuseth increased the lead to 2-0 in the middle of the third period, assisted by Bryan Gilman and Jackson Luther .

