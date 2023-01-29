Austin Bruins dig deep in the third to win against Minot Minotauros
The Minot Minotauros and the visiting Austin Bruins were tied going into the third, but Austin pulled away for a 3-1 victory in game action.
Walter Zacher scored midway through the second period, assisted by Sam Christiano and Austin Salani .
Erik Hernborn took the lead early in the third period, assisted by Ashton Bynum .
The Bruins increased the lead to 3-1 with 23 seconds remaining of the third after a goal from Ethan Lindahl , assisted by Austin Salani and Gavin Morrissey .
Next games:
The teams play their next games on Friday. The Minotauros will host the Wings at 7:15 p.m. CST at Odde Ice Center, and the Bruins will visit the Bulls at 7:10 p.m. CST at Mason City Arena.