Austin Bruins dig deep in the third to win against Aberdeen Wings
The Austin Bruins and the visiting Aberdeen Wings were tied going into the third, but Austin pulled away for a 5-3 victory in game action.
The Bruins took the lead halfway through the first period, with a goal from Walter Zacher . Damon Furuseth assisted.
The Wings' Nils Forselius tied the game 1-1 in the middle of the first, assisted by Ronan Walsh .
The Wings took the lead with a goal from Logan Gravink late into the first, assisted by Owen DuBois .
Sam Christiano scored early in the second period, assisted by Walter Zacher and Jack Malinski .
The Bruins took the lead, after only 31 seconds into the third period when Isaak Brassard scored, assisted by Adler Johnston and Ethan Lindahl .
The Bruins increased the lead to 4-2 early into the third period when Ocean Wallace netted one, assisted by Sam Christiano.
The Bruins increased the lead to 5-2 early in the third when Austin Salani beat the goalie, assisted by Matthew Desiderio .
Ronan Walsh narrowed the gap to 5-3 late in the third, assisted by Alexander Gullichsen and Landon Parker .
The Bruins were called for seven penalties, while the Wings received eight penalties.
Next up:
The teams meet again on Saturday at 7:05 p.m. CST, this time in Austin at Riverside Arena.