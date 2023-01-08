Austin Bruins defeat Aberdeen Wings – continuing winning streak

The result was 4-2 when the Austin Bruins and the Aberdeen Wings met on Saturday. But this time, Austin secured three victories in a row. However, after tough time recently, Austin is now in top form.

The Wings took the lead early in the first period, with a goal from Landon Parker . Logan Gravink assisted.

The Bruins' Austin Salani tied the game in the first period, assisted by Ashton Bynum .

Three goals were scored in the second period, and the Bruins led 3-2 going in to the third period.

The Bruins increased the lead to 4-2 within the first minute when Walter Zacher beat the goalie, assisted by Gavin Morrissey . With that, Zacher completed the Austin Bruins' comeback.

Next up:

On Friday, the Bruins will play the Norsemen at 7:05 p.m. CST at Riverside Arena, and the Wings will play the Minotauros at 7:35 p.m. CST at Pepsi Rink at Maysa Arena.