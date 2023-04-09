Austin Bruins couldn't stop star-studded Minot Minotauros from winning

The Minot Minotauros and the Austin Bruins met on Saturday. Minot came into the game off the back of a run of three successive wins and managed to claim yet another victory. The game finished 3-0.

The first period was scoreless, and late in the second period, the Minotauros took the lead when Nick O'hanisain scored the first goal assisted by Colby Joseph and Blake Steenerson.

Hunter Longhi increased the lead to 2-0 late into the third period, assisted by Chase LaPinta and Colby Woogk .

In the end the 3-0 came from Colby Woogk who increased the Minotauros' lead, assisted by Joe Westlund and Nick Sewecke, late in the third. The 3-0 goal was the last one of the game.

The teams meet again on Friday at 7:05 p.m. CST, this time in Austin at Riverside Arena.