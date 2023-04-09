Sponsored By
An organization or individual has paid for the creation of this work but did not approve or review it.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Junior and Prospects NAHL

Austin Bruins couldn't stop star-studded Minot Minotauros from winning

The Minot Minotauros and the Austin Bruins met on Saturday. Minot came into the game off the back of a run of three successive wins and managed to claim yet another victory. The game finished 3-0.

img_500272779_rinklive.png
The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
Today at 10:23 PM

The Minot Minotauros and the Austin Bruins met on Saturday. Minot came into the game off the back of a run of three successive wins and managed to claim yet another victory. The game finished 3-0.

The first period was scoreless, and late in the second period, the Minotauros took the lead when Nick O'hanisain scored the first goal assisted by Colby Joseph and Blake Steenerson.

Hunter Longhi increased the lead to 2-0 late into the third period, assisted by Chase LaPinta and Colby Woogk .

In the end the 3-0 came from Colby Woogk who increased the Minotauros' lead, assisted by Joe Westlund and Nick Sewecke, late in the third. The 3-0 goal was the last one of the game.

Next games:

ADVERTISEMENT

The teams meet again on Friday at 7:05 p.m. CST, this time in Austin at Riverside Arena.

The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
Automated articles produced by United Robots on behalf of The Rink Live.
What To Read Next
New Mexico vs New Jersey; Game 3
NAHL
NAHL tenders signed for the 2023-24 season
April 08, 2023 09:30 AM
 · 
By  Sydney Wolf
IMG_7723.jpg
NAHL
Wisconsin Windigo forward Luke Levandowski 'pumped for the future' and commits to Lake Superior State
April 05, 2023 07:00 PM
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine
Adam Gajan.jpg
NAHL
NAHL Power Rankings for April 5: Teams prepare for final push with playoffs right around the corner
April 05, 2023 06:49 PM
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine