Junior and Prospects NAHL

Austin Bruins claim another win in series against St. Cloud Norsemen

The Austin Bruins lead the series 2-1 against the St. Cloud Norsemen, after a 5-1 win on the road and could clinch the series in the next game.

The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
Today at 9:54 PM

The Norsemen took the lead late in the first period, with a goal from Anthony Ruklic . Duke Kiffin and Daniels Murnieks assisted.

The Bruins tied the score 1-1 early in the second period when Matys Brassard netted one, assisted by Austin Salani and Isaak Brassard .

The Bruins made it 2-1 late when Gavin Morrissey found the back of the net, assisted by Josh Giuliani and Dylan Cook .

The Bruins made it 3-1 with a goal from Matys Brassard.

Jack Malinski increased the lead to 4-1 early in the third period.

Jackson Luther also made it 5-1 one minute later, assisted by Isaak Brassard and Matys Brassard.

Coming up:

The teams will soon play again for Game 4 on Saturday at 7 p.m. CST at St. Cloud MAC Arena.

Automated articles produced by United Robots on behalf of The Rink Live.