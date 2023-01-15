Austin Bruins beat St. Cloud Norsemen and continue winning run

The game between the St. Cloud Norsemen and the Austin Bruins on Saturday finished 2-1. The result means Austin has five straight wins.

Austin's Walter Zacher scored the game-winning goal.

The Bruins took the lead in the first period, with a goal from James Goffredo . Gavin Morrissey and Dylan Cook assisted.

Andrew Clarke scored early in the second period, assisted by Blake Perbix and Elmeri Hallfors .

Halfway through, Walter Zacher scored a goal, assisted by Sam Christiano and Austin Salani , making the score 2-1.

Next games:

The teams now have the chance to fine-tune their tactics, as they play each other again in the next matchup on Friday at 7 p.m. CST at St. Cloud Municipal Athletic Complex.