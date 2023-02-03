Anchorage Wolverines win against Springfield Jr. Blues in overtime

With no decisive score in regulation, the Springfield Jr. Blues' home game against the Anchorage Wolverines ran into overtime on Thursday. Anchorage snatched the win with a final score of 4-3.

Anchorage's Trent Powell scored the game-winning goal.

The Jr. Bues scored three goals in second period an held the lead 3-2 going in to the second break.

The Wolverines tied the score 3-3 early in the third period when Tomek Haula netted one, assisted by Jackson Reineke and Hayden Hennen .

In overtime, it took 2:41 before Trent Powell scored the game-winner for the road team, assisted by Tomek Haula and Wilson Dahlheimer .

Next up:

The teams will soon play again in the next matchup on Friday at 7:05 p.m. CST at Nelson Center.