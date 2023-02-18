Anchorage Wolverines win against Janesville Jets in overtime

It was a long and winding road for the Anchorage Wolverines at home against the Janesville Jets in the game on Friday. Anchorage won in overtime 4-3.

Anchorage's Jackson Reineke scored the game-winning goal.

The visiting Jets started off strong and took the lead at the beginning of the game with Gustav Portillo scoring in the first period, assisted by Matthew Hale and Noah Gibbs .

The Jets' Conner De Haro increased the lead to 2-0 in the first period, assisted by Gustav Portillo and Matthew Hale.

The Wolverines' Kade Shea narrowed the gap to 2-1 in the middle of the first period, assisted by Andy Ramsey and Tomek Haula.

The Jets scored one goals in second period an held the lead 3-2 going in to the second break.

The Wolverines tied the score 3-3 within the first minute when Cameron Morris scored, assisted by Aiden Westin .

Just over zero minutes in, Jackson Reineke scored the game-winner for the home team, assisted by Trent Powell and Fedya Nikolayenya .

Next up:

The teams play again on Saturday at 10 p.m. CST at Ben Boeke Ice Arena.