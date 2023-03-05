Anchorage Wolverines victorious against Fairbanks Ice Dogs

The Anchorage Wolverines defeated the Fairbanks Ice Dogs 5-3 on Saturday.

The win over the Ice Dogs means that the Wolverines have five home wins in a row.

Next games:

The teams play their next games on Friday. The Wolverines will host the Wilderness at 10 p.m. CST at Ben Boeke Ice Arena, and the Ice Dogs will visit the Brown Bears at 10:30 p.m. CST at Big Dipper Ice Arena.