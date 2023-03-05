Sponsored By
An organization or individual has paid for the creation of this work but did not approve or review it.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Junior and Prospects NAHL

Anchorage Wolverines victorious against Fairbanks Ice Dogs

The Anchorage Wolverines defeated the Fairbanks Ice Dogs 5-3 on Saturday.

img_500263271_rinklive.png
The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
March 05, 2023 12:54 AM

The Anchorage Wolverines defeated the Fairbanks Ice Dogs 5-3 on Saturday.

The win over the Ice Dogs means that the Wolverines have five home wins in a row.

Next games:

The teams play their next games on Friday. The Wolverines will host the Wilderness at 10 p.m. CST at Ben Boeke Ice Arena, and the Ice Dogs will visit the Brown Bears at 10:30 p.m. CST at Big Dipper Ice Arena.

The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
Automated articles produced by United Robots on behalf of The Rink Live.
What To Read Next
NAHL TP Garrett Horsager.JPG
NAHL
NAHL Notebook: Stars of the Month, Princeton-bound forward and Nordiques push win streak to four
March 03, 2023 11:33 AM
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine
New Mexico vs New Jersey; Game 3
NAHL
NAHL tenders signed for the 2023-24 season
March 02, 2023 09:01 AM
 · 
By  Sydney Wolf
Ethan Dahlmeir.jpg
NAHL
NAHL Notebook: Tomahawks and Norsemen heat up, Gajan continues to impress and 12 players announce commitments
February 23, 2023 03:15 PM
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine