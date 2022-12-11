Anchorage Wolverines score and win with six goals in third period

The road-team Kenai River Brown Bears were still very much in the game and winning against the Anchorage Wolverines before the third period in the matchup. But then, Anchorage made an effort and fought back to win by 11-3.

The visiting team took the lead early into the first period, with a goal from Caleb Huffman . Garett Drotts and Hunter Newhouse assisted.

The Wolverines' Fedya Nikolayenya tied the game 1-1 in the middle of the first, assisted by Jackson Reineke and Mason LeBel .

The Wolverines took the lead with a goal from Trent Powell late in the first, assisted by Aiden Westin and David Tolan.

The Wolverines scored three goals in second period an held the lead 5-3 going in to the second break.

The Wolverines increased the lead to 6-3 early in the third period when Hayden Hennen beat the goalie, assisted by Trent Powell and Kyle Bauer .

Layten Liffrig increased the lead to 7-3 six minutes later, assisted by Aiden Westin and Clay Allen .

Jackson Reineke increased the lead to 8-3 four minutes later, assisted by Clay Allen and Hayden Hennen.

Danny Reis increased the lead to 9-3 two minutes later, assisted by Trent Powell and Gage Brown .

One minute later, Logan Lyke scored, assisted by Layten Liffrig and Cooper Morris .

Trent Powell increased the lead to 3-11 one minute later, assisted by Danny Reis and Mason LeBel.

The Wolverines were whistled for 12 penalties, while the Brown Bears received 15 penalties.

Coming up:

The Wolverines will travel to the Wisconsin Windigo on Friday at 7 p.m. CST at Eagle River Sports Arena. The Brown Bears will face Chippewa on the road on Thursday at 7 p.m. CST at Chippewa Area Ice Arena.