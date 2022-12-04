Anchorage Wolverines overcome disadvantage to win

The Anchorage Wolverines lagged behind ahead of the third period in their road game against the Kenai River Brown Bears. But the team overcame the odds to win 3-2.

Anchorage's Aiden Westin scored the game-winning goal.

The Wolverines started off strong and took the lead right after the beginning of the game with Kory Diponio scoring in the first period, assisted by Kade Shea and Trent Powell .

The Brown Bears tied the game 1-1 with a goal from Owen Hanson in the first period, assisted by Noah Holt and Casper Conradsson Kelvgaard.

The Brown Bears took the lead early in the second period when Nick Stevens found the back of the net, assisted by Luke Hause and Parker Lockwood .

The Wolverines tied the score 2-2 with 54 seconds remaining of the third period after a goal from Aiden Westin, assisted by Layten Liffrig and Hayden Hennen .

The Wolverines took the lead with 21 seconds remaining of the third after a goal from Aiden Westin, assisted by Cooper Morris and Cameron Morris .

Next up:

The teams now have the chance to fine-tune their tactics, as they play each other again in the next matchup on Saturday at 10:30 p.m. CST at Soldotna Regional Sports Complex.