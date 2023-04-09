Sponsored By
Junior and Prospects NAHL

Anchorage Wolverines grab extra point vs. Kenai River Brown Bears in overtime

img_500272774_rinklive.png
The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
Today at 12:50 AM

The Anchorage Wolverines and the visiting Kenai River Brown Bears tied 1-1 in regulation on Saturday. Anchorage beat Kenai River in overtime 2-1.

Anchorage's Andy Ramsey scored the game-winning goal.

The hosting Wolverines took the lead early into the first period, with a goal from Jackson Reineke . Cameron Morris and Tomek Haula assisted.

Bryce Monrean tied it up 1-1 late in the third period, assisted by Ben Monson and Jacob Zwirecki . The game went to overtime.

In overtime, it took 3:25 before Andy Ramsey scored the game-winner for the home team, assisted by Jackson Reineke.

Next games:

The teams will soon play again in the next matchup on Friday at 10:30 p.m. CST at Soldotna Regional Sports Complex.

The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
Automated articles produced by United Robots on behalf of The Rink Live.
