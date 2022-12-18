Anchorage Wolverines dig deep in the third to win against Wisconsin Windigo

The Wisconsin Windigo and the visiting Anchorage Wolverines were tied going into the third, but Anchorage pulled away for a 6-4 victory in game action.

The Wolverines opened strong, right after the puck drop with Logan Lyke scoring in the first period, goal assisted by Oliver Doran and Andy Ramsey.

The Windigo's Zachary Burfoot tied the game 1-1 in the first period, assisted by Jacob Mcpartland and Cameron Boche .

The Windigo took the lead with a goal from Benjamin Anderson in the first period, assisted by Daniil Dolzhenko and Zachary Burfoot.

The Windigo increased the lead to 3-1 late into the first period when Luke Levandowski scored, assisted by Jacob Mcpartland and Paul Huglen .

The second period ended with the score being tied at 4-4.

The Wolverines took the lead early in the third period when Kyle Bauer beat the goalie again, assisted by Trent Powell and Logan Lyke.

The Wolverines increased the lead to 6-4 with 01.49 remaining of the third after a goal from Gage Brown , assisted by Hayden Hennen and Logan Lyke.

Next games:

The Windigo host the Kenai River Brown Bears in the next game on the road on Friday at 7 p.m. CST at Eagle River Sports Arena. The same day, the Wolverines will host the Jets at 7:05 p.m. CST at Janesville Ice Arena.