Anchorage Wolverines dig deep in the third to win against Chippewa Steel

The Anchorage Wolverines and the visiting Chippewa Steel were tied going into the third, but Anchorage pulled away for a 7-4 victory in game action.

The hosting Wolverines started off strong and took the lead early in the game with Aiden Westin scoring within the first minute, assisted by Trent Powell and Cameron Morris .

The Wolverines' Tomek Haula increased the lead to 2-0 in the first period, assisted by Hayden Hennen and Wilson Dahlheimer .

J.J. Grainda scored early in the second period, assisted by Kazumo Sasaki .

Kade Nielsen then tallied a goal late, making the score 2-2. Peyton Platter and Will Killoran assisted.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Wolverines took the lead, after only 39 seconds into the third period when Jackson Reineke found the back of the net, assisted by Cameron Morris.

Aiden Westin increased the lead to 4-2 late into the third period, assisted by Cooper Morris and Clay Allen .

Fedya Nikolayenya increased the lead to 5-2 two minutes later, assisted by Kory Diponio .

Logan Cleary narrowed the gap to 5-3 two minutes later, assisted by Zach Sondreal and Shawn Ramsey .

Jackson Reineke increased the lead to 6-3 less than a minute later, assisted by Cameron Morris and Trent Powell.

Less than a minute later, Tyler Hennen scored, assisted by Kade Shea and Danny Reis .

The Steel narrowed the gap to 7-4 with 01.20 remaining of the third after a goal from Kazumo Sasaki, assisted by Matthew Grannan and Mason Johnson .

Next up:

ADVERTISEMENT

The teams meet again on Sunday at 7 p.m. CST, this time in Anchorage at Ben Boeke Ice Arena.