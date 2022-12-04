Anchorage Wolverines defeat Kenai River Brown Bears – continuing winning streak
The result was 5-2 when the Kenai River Brown Bears and the Anchorage Wolverines met on Saturday. But this time, Anchorage secured three victories in a row. However, after tough time recently, Anchorage is now in top form.
The result was 5-2 when the Kenai River Brown Bears and the Anchorage Wolverines met on Saturday. But this time, Anchorage secured three victories in a row. However, after tough time recently, Anchorage is now in top form.
Next up:
The teams meet again on Friday at 10 p.m. CST, this time in Anchorage at Ben Boeke Ice Arena.