Junior and Prospects | NAHL

Anchorage Wolverines defeat Kenai River Brown Bears – continuing winning streak

The result was 5-2 when the Kenai River Brown Bears and the Anchorage Wolverines met on Saturday. But this time, Anchorage secured three victories in a row. However, after tough time recently, Anchorage is now in top form.

The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
December 04, 2022 01:25 AM
Next up:

The teams meet again on Friday at 10 p.m. CST, this time in Anchorage at Ben Boeke Ice Arena.

