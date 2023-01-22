Anchorage Wolverines beat Kenai River Brown Bears – Reineke scores 2
The Anchorage Wolverines beat the visiting Kenai River Brown Bears 5-1 on Saturday.
The hosting team took the lead in the middle of the first period, with a goal from Jackson Reineke . Hayden Hennen and Tomek Haula assisted.
The Wolverines' Clay Allen increased the lead to 2-0 halfway through the first, assisted by Cooper Morris and Aiden Westin .
The second period ended with a 4-1 lead for the Wolverines.
Wilson Dahlheimer increased the lead to 5-1 late into the third period, assisted by Fedya Nikolayenya and Hayden Hennen.
Next games:
On Friday, the Wolverines will play the Ice Dogs at 10 p.m. CST at Ben Boeke Ice Arena, and the Brown Bears will play the Windigo at 10:30 p.m. CST at Soldotna Regional Sports Complex.