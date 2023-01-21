Anchorage Wolverines beat Kenai River Brown Bears

The Anchorage Wolverines won their home game against the Kenai River Brown Bears on Friday, ending 4-2.

The hosting Wolverines started off strong and took the lead early in the game with Hayden Hennen scoring in the first period, assisted by Aiden Westin and Fedya Nikolayenya .

The Wolverines' Revelin Mack increased the lead to 2-0 late in the first period, assisted by Tomek Haula and Trent Powell .

The Wolverines increased the lead to 3-0 with a goal from Fedya Nikolayenya with a minute left into the first, assisted by Danny Reis and Wilson Dahlheimer .

Two goals were scored in the second period, and the Wolverines led 4-2 going in to the third period.

Next games:

The teams will soon play again in the next matchup on Saturday at 10 p.m. CST at Ben Boeke Ice Arena.