Anchorage Wolverines beat Fairbanks Ice Dogs

The Anchorage Wolverines won their home game against the Fairbanks Ice Dogs on Saturday, ending 6-3.

The Wolverines took the lead late into the first period, with a goal from Cameron Morris . Aiden Westin assisted.

The Wolverines scored three goals in second period an held the lead 4-1 going in to the second break.

The Ice Dogs narrowed the gap to 4-2 early in the third period when Kole Altergott beat the goalie, assisted by Colin Goff and Jacob Conrad .

Fedya Nikolayenya increased the lead to 5-2 nine minutes later, assisted by Tomek Haula and Jackson Reineke .

Cameron Ricotta narrowed the gap to 5-3 less than a minute later, assisted by Tyler Herzberg .

Fedya Nikolayenya increased the lead to 6-3 three minutes later, assisted by Trent Powell and Jackson Reineke.

Next up:

On Thursday the Wolverines will play on the road against the Jr. Bues at 7:05 p.m. CST at Nelson Center, while the Ice Dogs will face the Wilderness road at 7:15 p.m. CST at Northwoods Credit Union Arena.