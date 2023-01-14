Amarillo Wranglers win over Odessa Jackalopes when Connor McNaughton beat the goalie

The Amarillo Wranglers won 1-0 at home to the Odessa Jackalopes. The only goal of the game came from Connor McNaughton , who got the winner in the third period.

The Wranglers first took the lead first minute, with a goal from Connor McNaughton, assisted by Blake Farrell and Colin Doherty .

The teams meet again on Saturday at 7:15 p.m. CST, this time in Amarillo at Budweiser Bull Pen.