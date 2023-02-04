Amarillo Wranglers win on the road against Lone Star Brahmas

The Amarillo Wranglers won when they visited the Lone Star Brahmas on Friday. The final score was 4-1.

The Brahmas took the lead early into the first period, with a goal from David Skuhrovec . Jacob Macdonald and Bauer Swift assisted.

Chase Davis scored early in the second period, assisted by Kyle Demarco and Trey Williams .

The Wranglers made it 2-1 with a goal from Zack Kent .

Jack McDonald then tallied a goal late, making the score 3-1. Pierce Patterson and Rihards Simanovics assisted.

Ronan Walsh increased the lead to 4-1 late in the third period, assisted by Preston Brighton .

Coming up:

The teams now have the chance to fine-tune their tactics, as they play each other again in the next matchup on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. CST at NYTEX Sports Centre.