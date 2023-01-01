Amarillo Wranglers win at home against New Mexico Ice Wolves

The Amarillo Wranglers won when they visited the New Mexico Ice Wolves on Saturday. The final score was 3-1.

The first period was scoreless, and early in the second period, the Wranglers took the lead when Roman Zap scored assisted by Jack McDonald and Chase Davis .

In the second period, Ben Ivey scored a goal, making the score 2-0.

The Ice Wolves made it 2-1 with a goal from Yusaku Ando .

The Wranglers increased the lead to 3-1 with 12 seconds remaining of the third period after a goal from Pierce Patterson , assisted by Connor McNaughton and Ben Ivey.

Next games:

Both teams play on Friday, with the Wranglers hosting the Warriors at 7:15 p.m. CST at Budweiser Bull Pen, and the Ice Wolves playing the Brahmas at 7:30 p.m. CST at Outpost Ice Arenas.