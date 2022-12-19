Amarillo Wranglers win at home against El Paso Rhinos

The Amarillo Wranglers won the home game against the El Paso Rhinos 4-1 on Saturday.

The hosting Wranglers took the lead in the middle of the first period, with a goal from Nikolas Campbell . Colin Doherty assisted.

The Wranglers increased the lead to 2-0 late into the first when Chase Davis scored, assisted by Colin Doherty and Pierce Patterson .

The Wranglers increased the lead to 3-0 with a goal from Connor McNaughton late in the first, assisted by Blake Farrell .

The Rhinos' Tristan Kimmen narrowed the gap to 3-1 late into the first, assisted by Connor Mariner and Alan Evtimov.

One goal were scored in the second period, and the Wranglers led 4-1 going in to the third period.

The Wranglers were called for seven penalties, while the Rhinos received six penalties.

Coming up:

The teams play again on Sunday at 3:05 p.m. CST at Budweiser Bull Pen.