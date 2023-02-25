Amarillo Wranglers win against Corpus Christi IceRays in overtime

It was a long and winding road for the Amarillo Wranglers at home against the Corpus Christi IceRays in the game on Friday. Amarillo won in overtime 5-4.

Amarillo's Pierce Patterson scored the game-winning goal.

The Wranglers took the lead early in the first period, with a goal from Jack McDonald . Jack Ivey and Kyle Demarco assisted.

Four goals were scored in the second period, and the Wranglers led 3-2 going in to the third period.

Nils Forselius tied the game 3-3 early into the third period, assisted by Hans Martin Ulvebne .

ADVERTISEMENT

Bryce Cooper took the lead three minutes later, assisted by Dylan Contreras and Hans Martin Ulvebne.

Jonathon Barker tied it up 4-4 eight minutes later, assisted by Cooper Rice and Chase Davis . The game went to overtime.

Just over zero minutes in, Pierce Patterson scored the game-winner for the home team, assisted by Roman Zap and Chase Davis.

Next up:

The teams meet again on Saturday at 7:15 p.m. CST, this time in Amarillo at Budweiser Bull Pen.