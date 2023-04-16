Sponsored By
Junior and Prospects NAHL

Amarillo Wranglers reverse deficit to clinch victory

img_500274001_rinklive.png
The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
Today at 10:19 PM

The Amarillo Wranglers were challenged and were behind by 1-2 after two periods in the game against the Odessa Jackalopes. However, the change came in the third period and the game ended in 3-2 for road-team Amarillo.

Amarillo's Ben Ivey scored the game-winning goal.

The Jackalopes started off strong and took the lead at the beginning of the game with Dayne Hoyord scoring in the first minute, assisted by Emerson Goode and Brendan Finn .

The Jackalopes increased the lead to 2-0 early into the second period when Brendan Finn scored, assisted by John Perdion .

Wranglers' Jack McDonald tallied a goal late, making the score 2-1. Ben Ivey assisted.

The Wranglers tied the score 2-2 within the first minute when Ben Ivey netted one, assisted by Jack McDonald.

Ben Ivey took the lead late in the third period, assisted by Pierce Patterson .

The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
Automated articles produced by United Robots on behalf of The Rink Live.
