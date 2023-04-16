Amarillo Wranglers reverse deficit to clinch victory

The Amarillo Wranglers were challenged and were behind by 1-2 after two periods in the game against the Odessa Jackalopes. However, the change came in the third period and the game ended in 3-2 for road-team Amarillo.

Amarillo's Ben Ivey scored the game-winning goal.

The Jackalopes started off strong and took the lead at the beginning of the game with Dayne Hoyord scoring in the first minute, assisted by Emerson Goode and Brendan Finn .

The Jackalopes increased the lead to 2-0 early into the second period when Brendan Finn scored, assisted by John Perdion .

Wranglers' Jack McDonald tallied a goal late, making the score 2-1. Ben Ivey assisted.

The Wranglers tied the score 2-2 within the first minute when Ben Ivey netted one, assisted by Jack McDonald.

Ben Ivey took the lead late in the third period, assisted by Pierce Patterson .