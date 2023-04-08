Sponsored By
Junior and Prospects NAHL

Amarillo Wranglers keep on winning and now have six straight wins

It was smooth sailing for the Amarillo Wranglers as they claimed another victory on Friday against the Lone Star Brahmas, making it six in a row. They won 3-0 over Lone Star.

The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
Today at 10:18 PM

The first period was scoreless, and with a minute left into the second period, the Wranglers took the lead when Chase Davis scored assisted by Pierce Patterson and Rihards Simanovics .

Ben Ivey increased the lead to 2-0 late in the third period, assisted by Jack McDonald .

The Wranglers made it 3-0 when Chase Davis scored, assisted by Pierce Patterson and Rihards Simanovics late in the third. That left the final score at 3-0.

Next up:

The teams play again on Saturday at 7:15 p.m. CST at Budweiser Bull Pen.

By The Rink Live Textbot
Automated articles produced by United Robots on behalf of The Rink Live.
