Amarillo Wranglers grab extra point vs. New Mexico Ice Wolves in overtime

The New Mexico Ice Wolves and the visiting Amarillo Wranglers tied 2-2 in regulation on Friday. Amarillo beat New Mexico in overtime 3-2.

Amarillo's Roman Zap scored the game-winning goal.

The visiting Wranglers started off strong and took the lead at the beginning of the game with Ben Ivey scoring in the first period, assisted by Jack Ivey and Colin Doherty .

The Ice Wolves tied the score 1-1, after only 12 seconds into the second period when William Howard found the back of the net, assisted by Tyler Samodral .

The Wranglers took the lead early when Preston Brighton beat the goalie.

The Ice Wolves tied the score 2-2 with five seconds remaining of the third period after a goal from Ryan Johnson , assisted by Sully Scholle .

Just over zero minutes in, Roman Zap scored the game-winner for the road team, assisted by Pierce Patterson and Chase Davis .

The teams now have the chance to fine-tune their tactics, as they play each other again in the next matchup on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. CST at Outpost Ice Arenas.