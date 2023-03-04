Amarillo Wranglers got a shutout against El Paso Rhinos

The Amarillo Wranglers picked up a decisive road win against the El Paso Rhinos. The game ended in a shutout, 3-0.

The Wranglers took the lead early into the first period, with a goal from Jack McDonald . Roman Zap and Rihards Simanovics assisted.

Jack McDonald scored late in the second period, assisted by Cooper Rice and Chase Davis .

In the end the 3-0 goal came from Blake Farrell who increased the Wranglers' lead, assisted by Chase Davis and Pierce Patterson , with a minute left in the third period. That left the final score at 3-0.

The teams now have the chance to fine-tune their tactics, as they play each other again in the next matchup on Saturday at 8 p.m. CST at El Paso County Events Center.