Amarillo Wranglers conceded no goals for fourth game in a row

The Amarillo Wranglers are enjoying a run of four games without conceding a goal. The game between the Odessa Jackalopes and Amarillo ended 8-0.

The Wranglers took the lead halfway through the first period, with a goal from Ronan Walsh . Chase Davis assisted.

The Wranglers increased the lead to 2-0 late into the first when Chase Davis scored.

Zack Kent scored early in the second period, assisted by Luke Morris .

The Wranglers made it 4-0 with a goal from Ben Ivey .

The Wranglers increased the lead to 5-0 early in the third period when Blake Farrell found the back of the net, assisted by Jonathon Barker.

Zack Kent increased the lead to 6-0 late into the third, assisted by Chase Davis.

Blake Farrell increased the lead to 7-0 one minute later.

In the end the 8-0 goal came from Preston Brighton who increased the Wranglers' lead, assisted by Luke Morris, late in the third. That left the final score at 8-0.

Both teams were called for seven penalties.

The result means the fourth-placed Wranglers claimed a eighth win in a row, and at the same time the Jackalopes' four game winning streak was broken.

Next up:

The teams play again on Saturday at 7:15 p.m. CST at Ector County Coliseum.