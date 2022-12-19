Amarillo Wranglers beat El Paso Rhinos in overtime

The Amarillo Wranglers hosted the El Paso Rhinos in the action on Sunday in what was expected to be a close game. The game went into overtime and Amarillo prevailed. The final score was 2-1.

Amarillo's Connor McNaughton scored the game-winning goal.

The visiting Rhinos took the lead in the middle of the first period, with a goal from Tyler Green. Alan Evtimov assisted.

The Wranglers tied the game 1-1 halfway through the first when Kyle Demarco scored.

In overtime, it took 57 seconds before Connor McNaughton scored the game-winner for the home team, assisted by Chase Davis and Pierce Patterson .

Coming up:

The Wranglers host New Mexico on Friday at 7:15 p.m. CST at Budweiser Bull Pen. The Rhinos host Shreveport to play the Mudbugs on Friday at 7:11 p.m. CST at George's Pond Hirsch Coliseum.