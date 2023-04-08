Alex Fendler and Isaac Keller played pivotal roles in road win against Janesville Jets

On Friday, the Springfield Jr. Blues outlasted the Janesville Jets in a close matchup, winning 2-1 on the road.

The Jr. Bues took the lead in the middle of the first period, with a goal from Isaac Keller . Alex Fendler assisted.

The Jr. Bues' Alex Fendler increased the lead to 2-0 late into the first, assisted by Isaac Keller.

CONNER BROWN scored early in the second period, assisted by Gustav Portillo and Matthew Hale .

The teams meet again on Saturday at 7 p.m. CST, this time in Janesville at Janesville Ice Arena.