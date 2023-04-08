Sponsored By
Junior and Prospects NAHL

Alex Fendler and Isaac Keller played pivotal roles in road win against Janesville Jets

On Friday, the Springfield Jr. Blues outlasted the Janesville Jets in a close matchup, winning 2-1 on the road.

The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
Today at 9:50 PM



The Jr. Bues took the lead in the middle of the first period, with a goal from Isaac Keller . Alex Fendler assisted.

The Jr. Bues' Alex Fendler increased the lead to 2-0 late into the first, assisted by Isaac Keller.

CONNER BROWN scored early in the second period, assisted by Gustav Portillo and Matthew Hale .

Next games:

The teams meet again on Saturday at 7 p.m. CST, this time in Janesville at Janesville Ice Arena.

The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
Automated articles produced by United Robots on behalf of The Rink Live.
