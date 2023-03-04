Ahern scores 2 in Johnstown Tomahawks' win over Maine Nordiques

The Johnstown Tomahawks bested the hosting Maine Nordiques 4-2 on Friday.

The hosting team took the lead in the middle of the first period, with a goal from Kellen Murphy . Caid Cox and Filip Wiberg assisted.

Five goals were scored in the second period, and the Tomahawks led 4-2 going in to the third period.

Next games:

The teams meet again on Saturday at 6 p.m. CST, this time in Maine at The Colisee.