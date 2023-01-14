SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
After six straight wins, the winning run has ended for Shreveport Mudbugs

The game between the home team Shreveport Mudbugs and the visiting Oklahoma Warriors finished 5-4. The result means that Shreveport's run of six straight wins has come to an end on Friday.

img_500222409_rinklive.png
The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
January 13, 2023 10:02 PM
Coming up:

The teams play again on Saturday at 7:11 p.m. CST at George's Pond Hirsch Coliseum.

