Aberdeen Wings win against St. Cloud Norsemen in overtime
With no decisive score in regulation, the St. Cloud Norsemen's home game against the Aberdeen Wings ran into overtime on Saturday. Aberdeen snatched the win with a final score of 2-1.
Aberdeen's Jordan Ronn scored the game-winning goal.
The first period was scoreless, and early into the second period, the Wings took the lead when Roope Tuomioksa scored the first goal assisted by Dylan Wegner .
Norsemen's Blake Perbix tallied a goal late, making the score 1-1. Kade Peterson and Tyler Dysart assisted.
Just over one minutes in, Jordan Ronn scored the game-winner for the road team, assisted by Nick Justice and Nikolai Tishkevich .
Next games:
The teams will soon play again in the next matchup on Friday at 7:15 p.m. CST at Odde Ice Center.