Junior and Prospects NAHL

Aberdeen Wings win against St. Cloud Norsemen in overtime

The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
Today at 10:27 PM

With no decisive score in regulation, the St. Cloud Norsemen's home game against the Aberdeen Wings ran into overtime on Saturday. Aberdeen snatched the win with a final score of 2-1.

Aberdeen's Jordan Ronn scored the game-winning goal.

The first period was scoreless, and early into the second period, the Wings took the lead when Roope Tuomioksa scored the first goal assisted by Dylan Wegner .

Norsemen's Blake Perbix tallied a goal late, making the score 1-1. Kade Peterson and Tyler Dysart assisted.

Just over one minutes in, Jordan Ronn scored the game-winner for the road team, assisted by Nick Justice and Nikolai Tishkevich .

Next games:

The teams will soon play again in the next matchup on Friday at 7:15 p.m. CST at Odde Ice Center.

The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
Automated articles produced by United Robots on behalf of The Rink Live.
