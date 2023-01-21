Aberdeen Wings win against Bismarck Bobcats in overtime

The teams were tied after 60 minutes but overtime saw the Aberdeen Wings come away with the close win over the Bismarck Bobcats on the road on Friday. The final score was 4-3.

Aberdeen's Logan Gravink scored the game-winning goal.

The Wings took the lead late into the first period, with a goal from Nikolai Tishkevich . Owen Benoit and Roope Tuomioksa assisted.

The Bobcats' Calvin Hanson tied it up 1-1 with a minute left in the first, assisted by Evan Hunter and Erik Atchison .

Three goals were scored in the second period, and the Wings led 3-2 going in to the third period.

Patrick Johnson tied the game 3-3 early in the third period, assisted by Michael Neumeier and Adam Pietila . The game went to overtime.

Just over one minutes in, Logan Gravink scored the game-winner for the road team, assisted by Devon Carlstrom and Dylan Wegner .

Next up:

The teams now have the chance to fine-tune their tactics, as they play each other again in the next matchup on Saturday at 7:15 p.m. CST at VFW Sports Center.