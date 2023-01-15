Aberdeen Wings victorious against Minot Minotauros

The Aberdeen Wings defeated the Minot Minotauros 5-2 on Saturday.

The Wings took the lead in the middle of the first period, with a goal from Kyle Contessa . Wyatt Hickok assisted.

The Minotauros' Nick Sewecke tied the game late in the first, assisted by Jack O'hanisain and Spencer Klotz.

The Wings took the lead late into the first when Dylan Wegner scored, assisted by Bennett Koupal and Nils Forselius .

The Minotauros tied it up 2-2 with a goal from Chase LaPinta with a minute left into the first, assisted by Joe Blackley and Hunter Longhi .

The Wings scored two goals in second period an held the lead 4-2 going in to the second break.

The Wings increased the lead to 5-2 with 46 seconds remaining of the third period after a goal from Alexander Gullichsen , assisted by Owen DuBois .

Next games:

The Wings play against Bismarck on Thursday at 7:35 p.m. CST at Pepsi Rink at Maysa Arena. The Minotauros will face Austin on Friday at 7:15 p.m. CST at Odde Ice Center.