Aberdeen Wings score twice in the third to beat Minot Minotauros

The Aberdeen Wings defeated the Minot Minotauros 4-3. The game was tied after two periods, but Aberdeen pulled away in the third to claim a victory.

Aberdeen's Owen DuBois scored the game-winning goal.

The visiting Wings opened strong, at the beginning of the game with Alexander Gullichsen scoring in the first minute, goal assisted by Owen Benoit and Michael Casey .

The Wings increased the lead to 2-0 with another goal from Alexander Gullichsen in the first period, assisted by Owen DuBois and Nick Justice .

The second period ended with the score being tied at 3-3.

Owen DuBois took the lead in the middle of the third period, assisted by Logan Gravink and Jackson Anderson .

Next up:

On Friday, the Minotauros will play the Norsemen at 7 p.m. CST at St. Cloud Municipal Athletic Complex, and the Wings will play the Bulls at 7:10 p.m. CST at Mason City Arena.