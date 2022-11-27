Aberdeen Wings beat Bismarck Bobcats and continue winning run

The game between the Aberdeen Wings and the Bismarck Bobcats on Saturday finished 4-2. The result means Aberdeen has four straight wins.

The hosting team took the lead early in the first period, with a goal from Luke Backel. Patrick O'Connell and Landon Parker assisted.

The Wings increased the lead to 2-0 in the first period when Landon Parker scored, assisted by Nikolai Tishkevich and Patrick O'Connell.

The Bobcats narrowed the gap to 2-1 early into the second period when Adam Pietila scored, assisted by Julian Beaumont and Aidan Shirey.

Calvin Hanson tied the game 2-2 early in the third period, assisted by Nick Baer and Drew Holt.

Owen DuBois took the lead three minutes later, assisted by Nick Justice.

The Wings increased the lead to 4-2 with 01.18 remaining of the third after a goal from Nikolai Tishkevich, assisted by Patrick O'Connell.

Coming up:

The teams meet again on Friday at 7:15 p.m. CST, this time in Bismarck at VFW Sports Center.