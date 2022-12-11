Aberdeen Wings beat Austin Bruins in overtime

The Aberdeen Wings hosted the Austin Bruins in the action on Friday in what was expected to be a close game. The game went into overtime and Aberdeen prevailed. The final score was 4-3.

Aberdeen's Nikolai Tishkevich scored the game-winning goal.

The first period was scoreless, and in the second period, the Wings took the lead when Dylan Wegner scored the first goal assisted by Devon Carlstrom and Kyle Contessa .

Halfway through the second period, the Wings made it 2-0 with a goal from Landon Parker .

Midway through, the Bruins' Nick Blood scored a goal, assisted by Gavin Morrissey and Jackson Luther , making the score 2-1.

Wings' Nils Forselius tallied a goal late, making the score 3-1. Jonathan Barker and Zachary Reim assisted.

The Bruins narrowed the gap to 3-2, after only 35 seconds into the third period when James Goffredo netted one, assisted by Gavin Morrissey and Ocean Wallace .

The Bruins tied the score 3-3 early into the third period when Walter Zacher scored, assisted by Austin Salani and Sam Christiano .

In overtime, it took 3:48 before Nikolai Tishkevich scored the game-winner for the home team, assisted by Landon Parker and Devon Carlstrom.

The Wings were whistled for nine penalties, while the Bruins received seven penalties.

The Wings have now racked up five straight home wins.

Next games:

The teams play again on Saturday at 7:15 p.m. CST at Odde Ice Center.