A win at last for Odessa Jackalopes

The Odessa Jackalopes have ended their unfortunate run of five straight defeats. The much longed-for break came at home against the Amarillo Wranglers. The game finished 4-3 after an overtime drama.

Odessa's John Perdion scored the game-winning goal.

The Jackalopes increased the lead to 2-0 early in the first period when Logan Ganz scored, assisted by Dayne Hoyord and Emerson Goode .

The Wranglers narrowed the gap to 2-1 with a goal from Kyle Demarco halfway through the first, assisted by Preston Brighton .

Roman Zap scored late into the second period, assisted by Pierce Patterson and CJ Zezima .

The Wranglers took the lead early into the third period when Chase Davis scored, assisted by Jack McDonald .

John Christen tied the game 3-3 two minutes later, assisted by Adam Armijo and Michael Kadlecik . With this tie the game went to overtime.

In overtime, it took 1:04 before John Perdion scored the game-winner for the home team, assisted by Dayne Hoyord.

Coming up:

The teams will soon play again in the next matchup on Saturday at 7:15 p.m. CST at Ector County Coliseum.