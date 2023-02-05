A win at last for North Iowa Bulls
The North Iowa Bulls have ended their unfortunate run of five straight defeats. The much longed-for break came on the road against the Austin Bruins. The game finished 2-0.
The first period was scoreless, and late into the second period, the Bulls took the lead when Blake Ulve scored the first goal assisted by Logan Dombrowsky .
Jackson Bisson increased the lead to 2-0 halfway through the third period, assisted by Nolan Abraham .
The Bruins were called for eight penalties, while the Bulls received nine penalties.
Coming up:
The teams will soon play again in the next matchup on Friday at 7:05 p.m. CST at Riverside Arena.