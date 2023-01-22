A win at last for Maine Nordiques

The Maine Nordiques have ended their unfortunate run of four straight defeats. The much longed-for break came at home against the Maryland Black Bears. The game finished 6-5 after an overtime drama.

Maine's Patrick Schmiedlin scored the game-winning goal.

The first period ended with a 3-2 lead for the Nordiques.

Two goals were scored in the second period, and the Nordiques led 4-3 going in to the third period.

Branden Piku tied the game 4-4 in the middle of the third period, assisted by Adam Schankula and Samuel Stitz .

Aidan Coupe took the lead four minutes later, assisted by Patrick Schmiedlin and Anthony Achille .

Trey Scott tied it up 5-5 two minutes later, assisted by Branden Piku and Samuel Stitz. The game went to overtime.

In overtime, it took 2:44 before Patrick Schmiedlin scored the game-winner for the home team, assisted by Filip Wiberg and Nicholas Bernardo .

The Nordiques have now racked up four straight home wins.

Coming up:

The teams now have the chance to fine-tune their tactics, as they play each other again in the next matchup on Saturday at 6 p.m. CST at The Colisee.