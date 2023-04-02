A win at last for Fairbanks Ice Dogs

The Fairbanks Ice Dogs have ended their unfortunate run of nine straight defeats. The much longed-for break came at home against the Kenai River Brown Bears. The game finished 4-3.

Fairbanks' Cameron Ricotta scored the game-winning goal.

The Brown Bears took the lead in the middle of the first period, with a goal from Ryan Finch . Bryce Monrean and Hunter Newhouse assisted.

Five goals were scored in the second period, the score being tied at 3-3 going in to the third period.

Cameron Ricotta took the lead halfway through the third period, assisted by Sam Berry and Tyler Herzberg .

ADVERTISEMENT

The Brown Bears' run of five consecutive wins has ended.

Next games:

The Ice Dogs host the Chippewa Steel in the next game on the road on Friday at 10:30 p.m. CST at Big Dipper Ice Arena. The same day, the Brown Bears will host the Wolverines at 10 p.m. CST at Ben Boeke Ice Arena.