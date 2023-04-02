Sponsored By
Junior and Prospects NAHL

A win at last for Fairbanks Ice Dogs

The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
Today at 1:38 AM

The Fairbanks Ice Dogs have ended their unfortunate run of nine straight defeats. The much longed-for break came at home against the Kenai River Brown Bears. The game finished 4-3.

Fairbanks' Cameron Ricotta scored the game-winning goal.

The Brown Bears took the lead in the middle of the first period, with a goal from Ryan Finch . Bryce Monrean and Hunter Newhouse assisted.

Five goals were scored in the second period, the score being tied at 3-3 going in to the third period.

Cameron Ricotta took the lead halfway through the third period, assisted by Sam Berry and Tyler Herzberg .

The Brown Bears' run of five consecutive wins has ended.

Next games:

The Ice Dogs host the Chippewa Steel in the next game on the road on Friday at 10:30 p.m. CST at Big Dipper Ice Arena. The same day, the Brown Bears will host the Wolverines at 10 p.m. CST at Ben Boeke Ice Arena.

The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
Automated articles produced by United Robots on behalf of The Rink Live.
