A win at last for El Paso Rhinos

The El Paso Rhinos have ended their unfortunate run of five straight defeats. The much longed-for break came on the road against the Corpus Christi IceRays. The game finished 5-4 in overtime.

El Paso's Tristan Kimmen scored the game-winning goal.

The IceRays started off strong and took the lead right after the beginning of the game with Logan Neilson scoring in the first minute, assisted by Dylan Contreras and Jackson Beach .

The IceRays increased the lead to 2-0 in the first period when Hans Martin Ulvebne scoredopened the scoring, assisted by Cameron Crolley and Stepan Kuznetsov .

The Rhinos' Tristan Kimmen narrowed the gap to 2-1 halfway through the first period, assisted by Ryan Cutler and Alan Evtimov.

Cameron Crolley scored in the middle of the second period, assisted by Leonhard Korus and Michael Casey .

The IceRays increased the lead to 4-1 within the first minute when Oleksii Dakhnovskyi scored, assisted by Jack Wandmacher and Eli Reimer.

The Rhinos narrowed the gap to 4-2 early in the third period when Reid Lune beat the goalie.

The Rhinos narrowed the gap again early into the third when Luke Morris netted one, assisted by Connor Mariner and Jacob Zwirecki .

Mark LaFrance tied the game 4-4 just one minute later, assisted by Jack Linton and Alan Evtimov. With this tie the game went to overtime.

In overtime, it took 4:10 before Tristan Kimmen scored the game-winner for the road team, assisted by Jakub Jerman and Mason Kelly .

Coming up:

Both teams play on Friday, with the IceRays hosting the Jackalopes at 7:15 p.m. CST at Ector County Coliseum, and the Rhinos playing the Brahmas at 8 p.m. CST at El Paso County Events Center.