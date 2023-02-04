A win at last for Chippewa Steel

The Chippewa Steel have ended their unfortunate run of five straight defeats. The much longed-for break came at home against the Kenai River Brown Bears. The game finished 5-1.

The Steel took the lead late into the first period, with a goal from Sam Rice . Tomas Trunda and Kade Nielsen assisted.

Sam Rice scored early in the second period, assisted by J.J. Grainda and Sam Frandina .

J.J. Grainda then tallied a goal late, making the score 3-0. Sam Frandina and Tomas Trunda assisted.

The Steel made it 4-0 with a goal from Sam Rice.

Jack Anderson narrowed the gap to 4-1 late in the third period, assisted by Noah Holt .

J.J. Grainda increased the lead to 5-1 two minutes later.

Coming up:

The teams will soon play again in the next matchup on Saturday at 7 p.m. CST at Chippewa Area Ice Arena.