1-0 win for St. Cloud Norsemen over Minnesota Wilderness – Daniels Murnieks was the hero

The St. Cloud Norsemen won their road game against the Minnesota Wilderness 1-0. The only goal of the game came from <a href="https://www.eliteprospects.com/player/291070/daniels-murnieks">Daniels Murnieks</a> in the first period.

The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
December 02, 2022 10:23 PM
St. Cloud's Daniels Murnieks scored the game-winning goal.

The visiting team took the lead in the middle of the first period, with a goal from Daniels Murnieks. Evan Pahos and Blake Perbix assisted.

Next games:

The teams now have the chance to fine-tune their tactics, as they play each other again in the next matchup on Saturday at 7 p.m. CST at St. Cloud Municipal Athletic Complex.

