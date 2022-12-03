1-0 win for St. Cloud Norsemen over Minnesota Wilderness – Daniels Murnieks was the hero
The St. Cloud Norsemen won their road game against the Minnesota Wilderness 1-0. The only goal of the game came from <a href="https://www.eliteprospects.com/player/291070/daniels-murnieks">Daniels Murnieks</a> in the first period.
The visiting team took the lead in the middle of the first period, with a goal from Daniels Murnieks. Evan Pahos and Blake Perbix assisted.
Next games:
The teams now have the chance to fine-tune their tactics, as they play each other again in the next matchup on Saturday at 7 p.m. CST at St. Cloud Municipal Athletic Complex.