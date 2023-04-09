1-0 win for Amarillo Wranglers over Lone Star Brahmas – Ronan Walsh was the hero

The Amarillo Wranglers won their home game against the Lone Star Brahmas 1-0. The only goal of the game came from Ronan Walsh in the first period.

Amarillo's Ronan Walsh scored the game-winning goal.

The Wranglers took the lead early into the first period, with a goal from Ronan Walsh. Chase Davis assisted.

With this win the Wranglers have seven straight victories.

Next games:

The Wranglers host the Odessa Jackalopes in the next game at home on Friday at 7:15 p.m. CST at Ector County Coliseum. The same day, the Brahmas will host the IceRays at 7:30 p.m. CST at NYTEX Sports Centre.