Maple Grove's Will Zellers hoping to make the most of Hlinka Gretzky Cup roster spot

PLYMOUTH, Mich. — Will Zellers has donned the Stars and Stripes before as he played for Team USA last August at the Five Nations Tournament. However, there were understandably still some nerves coming into this weekend’s Hlinka Gretzky Cup Camp as Zellers looked to secure a roster spot for next month’s tournament.

Once he took the ice though, any nerves or jitters were gone and the Maple Grove product stood out from the get-go Friday afternoon. And when USA Hockey released its roster late Monday morning, Zellers unsurprisingly was one of the 23 players listed.

“It’s been a little bit stressful and I’ve played a lot of hockey this summer, but it’s been a blast,” Zellers said of the past few weeks. “There’s a lot on the line every time you hit the ice at this point and you have to be at your best.

“Buffalo was a blast and the process leading up to this weekend was pretty fun too, so I’m really just trying to enjoy it and make the most of it.”

Maple Grove's Will Zellers skates up ice with the puck during Saturday's scrimmage at the Hlinka Gretzky Cup Camp on July 22, 2023 in Plymouth, Mich. Zellers scored one of Team White's five goals in the scrimmage with several college coaches and NHL scouts on-hand. Jordan McAlpine / The Rink Live

Zellers was one of 216 players invited to the USA Hockey-BioSteel Boys 17 National Festival last month in Buffalo and one of 38 players to advance to Plymouth this past weekend for the final camp.

He’ll be one of 13 forwards on Team USA at the Hlinka Gretzky Cup, which will play Slovakia on Saturday (July 29) and open tournament play on Monday (July 31) against Czechia.

“You have to work really hard if you want to be successful, so I’ve really just tried to focus on doing that,” Zellers said. “There’s a lot of grinding, a lot of ice time and you have to know what to do and when to do it. We learn a lot of structure too and we’ve done a lot of film (at the camp), so you’ve really just got to process all of the information and be the best you can be."

Will Zellers of Shattuck-St. Mary's prepares for a faceoff in a game at the Plymouth Ice Center on April 23, 2023 for the Boys HP 16/17's camp. "Will always has his head up and he's looking to see what's going on,” said Tom Ward, Zellers’ head coach at Shattuck. “He can set people up, he can drag people out of good ice with possession of the puck and he’s got such good deception to his game. He’s not a robotic player at all and he’s got a good feel for the game. So he can really create from anywhere and is such a good athlete.” Sydney Wolf / The Rink Live

The 5-foot-9, 150-pound forward is coming off a successful season at Shattuck-St. Mary’s as he scored 19 goals and racked up 49 points in 37 games for Shattuck’s U18 prep team. He'll be join by teammate Aidan Park on the Hlinka team too, who also impressed throughout the camp.

Zellers will return to Faribault this season before joining the USHL’s Green Bay Gamblers — who he played one game with last season — and eventually continuing his career at Boston University, where he committed last September.

For those closest to Zellers, it's not surprising his name was on Monday's roster. He's impressed at every stop along the way in his young hockey career and this weekend’s camp was no different.

“He came to us as a good youth hockey player but he's really rounded out his game and became a complete player,” said Tom Ward, his head coach at Shattuck. “I think he's got a chance to be a really good player in the long run and he's got such good hockey sense, which is one of the hardest things to teach and one of the most valuable things a hockey player can have.

"He's got such a good feel for the game, he understands what's going on and he can read and react. Plus he's got such a good work ethic and is a great kid to be around. So I'm super proud of him but at the same time, I'm not surprised and I'm happy he'll get this opportunity."

Will Zellers pictured during Friday's practice at the Hlinka Gretzky Cup Camp on July 21, 2023 at USA Hockey Arena. Jordan McAlpine / The Rink Live

Zellers is hoping to make the most of that opportunity himself and help USA Hockey bring home its first gold medal in the event since 2003 and just its second all-time, something he said would “mean the world” to him.

While he’s looking forward to heading overseas and representing his country, Zellers knows he’s got an important season ahead of him.

He’s spent much of this summer in the weight room and while he’s shown the ability to play a skill game and make plays all over the offensive zone, Zellers said he’s made it a priority to get stronger this summer and wants to be better at both ends of the rink.

At the same time, he’s not looking too far ahead just yet and wants to make the most of his time in the Stars and Stripes.

“I did it at Five Nations and it was easily the coolest thing I’ve ever done in my hockey career,” Zellers said. “When you put on that USA jersey you think about everyone who has done it before you and all of the men and women that serve for us, so it’s a great honor.”