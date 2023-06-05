Sponsored By
Junior and Prospects

Luke Strand to lead Stars and Stripes at Hlinka Gretzky Cup

Nick Oliver, Karl Goehring and Jimmy Mullin will join Strand behind the Team USA bench in August

230410_MSU_MHOC_LukeStrandIntro_e1_FHD_MansoorA_7.jpg
Luke Strand was a mixture of smiles and serious business when he was introduced as the new men's hockey coach at Minnesota State Mankato on Monday, April 10, 2023 in Mankato, Minn.
Mansoor Ahmad / MSU Athletics
Jordan McAlpine
By Jordan McAlpine
Today at 3:36 PM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — USA Hockey has announced its coaching staff for the 2023 Hlinka Gretzky Cup, which will take place August 1-6 in Břeclav, Czechia, and Piešťany, Slovakia.

Minnesota State head coach Luke Strand will lead the Stars and Stripes and will be joined by assistants Nick Oliver (University of Wisconsin), Karl Goehring (University of North Dakota) and Jimmy Mullin (NTDP).

Strand, 50, was named Minnesota State’s head coach on April 10, after spending one year at Ohio State as an assistant coach. He has spent over 20 years behind the bench in his coaching career, several of which have come in the USHL.

Strand has been an assistant for the U.S. Under-18 Men's Select Team before (2010) but this will be his first head coaching opportunity.

Oliver was named one of Mike Hastings’ assistants at Wisconsin late last month after leading the Fargo Force to a 40-14-4-4 regular-season record and the organization’s first Anderson Cup.

The St. Cloud State alum was named the USHL Coach of the Year in his lone season behind the Fargo bench. Oliver and the Force reached the Clark Cup Final but were swept by Youngstown in three games.

Goehring just completed his fourth season at his alma mater where he also spent seven seasons (2010-2017) working as UND’s volunteer goalie coach. This will be his international coaching debut.

Rounding out the group is Mullin, who served as an assistant coach for Team USA at the 2022 IIHF Under-18 Men’s World Championship and 2022 Five Nations Tournament. However, this will be his first time serving as an assistant coach for the U.S. Under-18 Men's Select Team.

Mullin is about to begin his third season working as an assistant at the NTDP. He spent last year with the U17 team, which clinched a spot in the USHL’s Clark Cup Playoffs.

USA Hockey has also announced additional staff in support of the 2023 U.S. Under-18 Men's Select Team, including general manager Marc Boxer (Colorado Springs, Colo.), equipment managers Ross Chicantek (Portage, Mich.) and Andrew Zagorianakos (Providence County, R.I.), athletic trainer Jacqui Gutierrez (Charleston, S.C.), team physician Dr. Anthony Abene (Los Gatos, Calif.), team leader Parker Metz (Fargo, N.D.) and player personnel Tony Gasparini (Lakeville, Minn.) and Troy Ward (North Saint Paul, Minn.).

Jordan McAlpine
By Jordan McAlpine
Jordan McAlpine is a junior and prospects reporter for The Rink Live.
