Luke Strand to lead Stars and Stripes at Hlinka Gretzky Cup

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — USA Hockey has announced its coaching staff for the 2023 Hlinka Gretzky Cup, which will take place August 1-6 in Břeclav, Czechia, and Piešťany, Slovakia.

Minnesota State head coach Luke Strand will lead the Stars and Stripes and will be joined by assistants Nick Oliver (University of Wisconsin), Karl Goehring (University of North Dakota) and Jimmy Mullin (NTDP).

Strand, 50, was named Minnesota State’s head coach on April 10, after spending one year at Ohio State as an assistant coach. He has spent over 20 years behind the bench in his coaching career, several of which have come in the USHL.

Strand has been an assistant for the U.S. Under-18 Men's Select Team before (2010) but this will be his first head coaching opportunity.

CCHA Luke Strand named Minnesota State head coach Luke Strand brings a resume with over 600 games and a Clark Cup title to Mankato, where he'll try to build on Mike Hastings' success

Oliver was named one of Mike Hastings’ assistants at Wisconsin late last month after leading the Fargo Force to a 40-14-4-4 regular-season record and the organization’s first Anderson Cup.

ADVERTISEMENT

The St. Cloud State alum was named the USHL Coach of the Year in his lone season behind the Fargo bench. Oliver and the Force reached the Clark Cup Final but were swept by Youngstown in three games.

Goehring just completed his fourth season at his alma mater where he also spent seven seasons (2010-2017) working as UND’s volunteer goalie coach. This will be his international coaching debut.

Rounding out the group is Mullin, who served as an assistant coach for Team USA at the 2022 IIHF Under-18 Men’s World Championship and 2022 Five Nations Tournament. However, this will be his first time serving as an assistant coach for the U.S. Under-18 Men's Select Team.

Mullin is about to begin his third season working as an assistant at the NTDP. He spent last year with the U17 team, which clinched a spot in the USHL’s Clark Cup Playoffs.

USA Hockey has also announced additional staff in support of the 2023 U.S. Under-18 Men's Select Team, including general manager Marc Boxer (Colorado Springs, Colo.), equipment managers Ross Chicantek (Portage, Mich.) and Andrew Zagorianakos (Providence County, R.I.), athletic trainer Jacqui Gutierrez (Charleston, S.C.), team physician Dr. Anthony Abene (Los Gatos, Calif.), team leader Parker Metz (Fargo, N.D.) and player personnel Tony Gasparini (Lakeville, Minn.) and Troy Ward (North Saint Paul, Minn.).