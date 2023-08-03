Here's why Minnesota's Jimmy Snuggerud wants to make good impression at Summer Showcase

PLYMOUTH, Mich. — Jimmy Snuggerud has an idea what it takes to earn a roster spot for the World Junior Championships.

The Chaska native went through the process last season and helped Team USA earn a bronze medal in January, racking up 13 points (5-8-13) in seven games at the WJC.

While having that experience helps, Snuggerud knows it doesn’t guarantee him a spot on this year’s roster. And while no final roster decisions will be made this week in Plymouth, he certainly wants to make a good impression this week at the World Junior Summer Showcase.

“I was really fortunate to play on the team last year and any time you get to play for your country is special,” Snuggerud told The Rink Live Wednesday afternoon. “This group is really special too and to make that team and possibly win a gold medal would be amazing. But there’s a lot of steps to get there.

“It’s an early showcase but at the same time, you want to perform and we want to win as much as we can. So it’s a good motivation for sure.”

Jimmy Snuggerud skates up ice during a scrimmage at the World Junior Summer Showcase on Aug. 2, 2023 in Plymouth, Mich. Jordan McAlpine / The Rink Live

Snuggerud is one of 10 returning players from last year’s squad in this week’s camp.

He’s coming off a big freshman season at the University of Minnesota too where he found the back of the net 21 times and racked up 50 points in 40 games. Minnesota reached the national championship game where the Gophers fell to Quinnipiac 3-2 in overtime.

Minnesota forward Jimmy Snuggerud celebrates his first NCAA goal on Oct. 7, 2022 at 3M Arena at Mariucci. Snuggerud and the Gophers saw their season end in heart-breaking fashion last April with an overtime loss to Quinnipiac in the National Championship Game. “That game meant so much to us and we didn’t capitalize when we needed to,” he said. “We’ve got a lot of guys coming back off that team and it’s definitely something that gives us so much motivation going into this year.” Brad Rempel / University of Minnesota Athletics

While the first-round pick (2022, 23rd overall) could’ve signed with St. Louis this summer, he announced almost immediately that he’d return to Dinkytown for his sophomore season.

“I just really want to build off last season and really be more of a leader for this group,” Snuggerud said. “We had a lot of great leaders last year with (Brock) Faber and (Matthew) Knies and those two really showed me what it takes to be a good college hockey player.

“So to come into this year knowing what it takes is huge and now I can do the same for our younger guys.”

Along with taking on that leadership role, Snuggerud’s focus has been simple this summer — improve his skating, get stronger and mature as a player.

“It’s been a good summer. A lot of time at the rink and in the weight room,” he said. “I think last summer was a lot busier with the draft and getting ready for my freshman year, so I think this summer there’s a lot less going on. I’ve been able to get my work done and hang out with the guys more, so it’s been good.”

He’s gotten a chance to hang out with several of his teammates this week too. Defenseman Ryan Chesley is also in the camp, along with Oliver Moore and Sam Rinzel, who will both join the Gophers as freshmen this season.

There’s also a lot of familiarity for Snuggerud as he spent two years in Plymouth playing at the NTDP. So far in this week’s scrimmages that chemistry has been on display, along with his talent in the offensive zone.

“To come here and reunite with guys I spent two years with and became best friends, that’s been really fun,” Snuggerud said. “You know the arena, you know the guys and you know everyone is here for a reason. It’s a really special group.”

“Jimmy obviously had a great year at Minnesota and I’m excited to see how he can continue to build on that, but he’s had a good camp so far,” added Denver head coach David Carle , who will lead Team USA at the WJC this year. “He loves being on the ice, he’s always got a smile on his face and he can shoot the puck at an exceptionally high level. But he’s also willing to win races and use his frame to drive possession.”

Jimmy Snuggerud fires a one-timer on net during practice at the World Junior Summer Showcase on Aug. 3, 2023 in Plymouth, Mich. Snuggerud had 13 points (5-8-13) in seven games during last year’s WJC tournament. That ranked second on Team USA’s roster to now-former teammate Logan Cooley, who had 14 (7-7-14). Jordan McAlpine / The Rink Live

While Snuggerud will return to Plymouth in December and compete for a spot on Team USA’s final roster, his immediate focus is on the 2023-24 season at Minnesota.

Minnesota’s lineup was dealt a significant blow last week with Logan Cooley opting to sign with Arizona and turn pro. At the same time, there’s a lot of talent in that locker room, a lot of experience and a lot of motivation from how last season ended.

“It should be a special group,” Snuggerud said. “Even with Cools leaving, we still have a really special team and having (Bryce) Brodzinski, (Jaxon) Nelson, (Justen) Close and all of those leaders back really helps, and we’re all really excited about the incoming freshmen too. So we’re all really excited and we believe we can do something special this season."